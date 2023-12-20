PSCA apprehends gang

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) apprehended a gang in response to the Emergency 15 call in the city on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, a call was received on Emergency 15 regarding snatching incidents in Millat Road Dholanwal area. The Safe City team immediately informed and dispatched PS Nawan Kot and PS Millat Park Police. Acting on the information provided by the Safe City, the police arrested 2 members of the gang who were identified as Rahman and Zaman. The spokesperson stated that a case haD been registered against the accused.