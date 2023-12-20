Punjab govt terminates BBH PGT for allegedly speaking about missing health facilities

Rawalpindi-In an unprecedented move, the Punjab government has terminated a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor serving in Emergency of Benazir Bhutto Hospital allegedly for speaking about shortage of oxygen in hospital leading to deaths of newborn babies, informed sources on Tuesday.

The doctor, identified as Dr Hafiz Mudassir Ali (PGT), was terminated in light of an inquiry report conducted by a three member committee formed on orders of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, they said.

Secretary Government of the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has issued a notification No.SO(ME-I)MISC/2022(P) in this regard. The decision of Punjab government on the other hand sparked an unrest among the young doctors who announced to stage a massive protest today (Wednesday) on Murree Road from platform of Young Doctors Association (YDA) against unjustified termination of PGT Dr Hafiz Muddasir Ali, sources said. Sources said that the three member committee, headed by Chairman Dr Asad Shabbir (Pediatrics BBH), had summoned and recorded statements of as many as 10 doctors and paramedics including Dr Umer Liaquat, DMS (Night) Accident and Emergency Department, Dr Saima Akhter, Senior Registrar Pediatrics, Dr Zahid Iqbal, Senior Registrar Pediatrics, Zahid Iqbal (Biomedical Engineer), Dr Rubab Khan Niazi, PGT, Pediatrics, Dr Hira Nawaz, PGT Pediatrics, Dr Sarah Tariq, PGT Pediatrics, Dr Hajra Batool, PGT Pediatrics, Dr Nazma Shaheen, Night Supervisor and Mst Noreen Asghar, Charge Nurse Pediatrics.

The notification, copy of which is available with The Nation, reads as, “The Postgraduate Training of Dr Hafiz Muddasir Ali, PG Trainee, MD (Padiatrics), PMDC # 93006-P, CNIC# 3410242286575, Benazid Bhutto Hospital/Rawalpindi Medical University, Rawalpindi is hereby terminated on account of misconduct under Clause 7.6 read with 7.8 of the Policy and Procedure Manual (PPM) of Post-Graduate Residency (PGR) of Level-III Program notified vide No.SO(ME)7-6/2020(CIP) dated 11/3/2021, with immediate effect and he is hereby debarred for 01 induction cycle.” Meanwhile, YDA Rawalpindi chapter condemned the decision of Punjab government and announced to stage a massive protest demonstration against the government today (Wednesday) on Murree Road. It may be noted that a young doctor serving in Peads Emergency of BBH was placed under suspension for speaking about missing health facilities in the children ward of the hospital.

including shortage of oxygen and incubators causing trouble for the new born babies.

The doctor, identified as Dr Mudassir PGT1, was shown the door following the orders of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi who got into action after a video went viral on social media showing Dr Mudassir Ali while asking the grandmother of a new born baby to shift him to nursery of some other private hospital as NICU/ children ward of BBH is facing shortage of oxygen.