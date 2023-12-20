Regal rethink

Abraham Lincoln defined de­mocracy as “Government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” It was introduced by the Greeks in 5th BC in Ath­ens, but many empires resist­ed it due to a reluctance to relin­quish power. The pre-democracy era was dominated by a monar­chy system favouring a single family, perpetuating a hierarchi­cal structure. Royal families often enjoyed privilege while neglect­ing the welfare of their subjects, as seen in the case of the pow­erful and wealthy Czar of Russia during the 1800s, leaving the ma­jority impoverished.

The pivotal shift towards de­mocracy, catalysed by the resur­gence of popular ideals and in­stitutions, altered the historical landscape, especially after the dismantling of empires post-World War II. In Pakistan, Gen­eral Muhammad Ayoub Khan im­posed Martial Law in 1958 and introduced the concept of basic democracy through the Basic De­mocracy Order, 1959.

While democracy has its advan­tages, such as providing freedom and a free press, fostering interna­tional relations and peace, it also has drawbacks. If we were to dis­card democracy, what alternative system should we embrace? What system is both viable and in the best interest of all people?

SAOOD ALI KHAN,

Bahawalpur.