Regal rethink

Abraham Lincoln defined democracy as “Government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” It was introduced by the Greeks in 5th BC in Athens, but many empires resisted it due to a reluctance to relinquish power. The pre-democracy era was dominated by a monarchy system favouring a single family, perpetuating a hierarchical structure. Royal families often enjoyed privilege while neglecting the welfare of their subjects, as seen in the case of the powerful and wealthy Czar of Russia during the 1800s, leaving the majority impoverished.
The pivotal shift towards democracy, catalysed by the resurgence of popular ideals and institutions, altered the historical landscape, especially after the dismantling of empires post-World War II. In Pakistan, General Muhammad Ayoub Khan imposed Martial Law in 1958 and introduced the concept of basic democracy through the Basic Democracy Order, 1959.
While democracy has its advantages, such as providing freedom and a free press, fostering international relations and peace, it also has drawbacks. If we were to discard democracy, what alternative system should we embrace? What system is both viable and in the best interest of all people?
SAOOD ALI KHAN,
Bahawalpur.