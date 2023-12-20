Sidra Ameen soars in ICC women’s ODI player rankings 

LAHORE - Opener Sidra Ameen has reached a career-best 14th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings while attaining the fourth-highest rating points for a Pakistan woman batter after notching 105 in the first match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against New Zealand in Queenstown. According to latest ranking update issued on Tuesday, Sidra has gained six positions and is now on 578 rating points, with only Javeria Khan (632), Bismah Maroof (628) and Nahida Khan (604) having registered higher points tallies from among Pakistan women batters. New Zealand batter Suzie Bates, who smashed a 104-ball 108 in the first match, is another one to gain, advancing five slots to reach 18th position. All-rounder Amelia Kerr, player of the series with 164 runs and five wickets, has gained one slot to reach ninth position among batters after helping her team to a 2-1 win.