Sidra Ameen soars in ICC women’s ODI player rankings 

LAHORE - Opener Sidra Ameen has reached a career-best 14th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings while attaining the fourth-highest rat­ing points for a Pakistan woman batter after notch­ing 105 in the first match of the ICC Women’s Champi­onship series against New Zealand in Queenstown. According to latest ranking update issued on Tuesday, Sidra has gained six posi­tions and is now on 578 rating points, with only Ja­veria Khan (632), Bismah Maroof (628) and Nahida Khan (604) having regis­tered higher points tallies from among Pakistan wom­en batters. New Zealand batter Suzie Bates, who smashed a 104-ball 108 in the first match, is another one to gain, advancing five slots to reach 18th position. All-rounder Amelia Kerr, player of the series with 164 runs and five wickets, has gained one slot to reach ninth position among bat­ters after helping her team to a 2-1 win.