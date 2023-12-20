Sindh CM directs to import 30 more buses from China

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Retired Justice Maqbool Baqar has directed the transport department to import thirty more buses from China to cater needs of commuters.

In a statement in Karachi this morning, he said Accountant General Sindh has released the required amount to be paid as customs duty to get these imported buses released from Karachi port.

The Chief Minister said that the solution to the transport problems of Karachi lies in completion of Karachi Circular railway and all lines of Bus rapid Transports projects in the city.

He said that he would contact the federal government to get the BRT redline project approved by the Executive committee of the National Economic Council.