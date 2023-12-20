Some want to become Amir-ul-Momineen, others want to raise Tiger force: Bilawal

LAHORE - Calling for an end to the present culture of name-calling and traditional style of politics, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday urged the politicians to operate within their designated boundaries to address the economic and security challenges facing the country.
“The nation faces unprecedented economic, geopolitical, and security challenges today; and engaging in traditional political skirmishes hinders our ability to address these issues collectively”, Bilawal said while addressing a function held in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan at the Lahore High Court Bar.
The PPP chairman said that until the politicians collectively decide to work within their boundaries, the country will struggle to overcome its myriad crises.
Bilawal said that the ideal situation to engage in politics would be one in which the institutions work within their domains. “We face unprecedented economic, geopolitical and security challenges. If our politicians are to engage in the same, traditional skirmishes, we will not be able to tackle these issues. If politicians work within their own boundaries, then we can compel the rest of the institutions to do the same. However, till the time we do not reach this decision collectively, we cannot help the country emerge from this plethora of crises”, he observed.
Bilawal lamented that prevailing culture of name-calling, imprisonment of opponents, and personal vendettas has unfortunately become synonymous with politics today, resulting in losses for all. “It is essential to recognise that this style of politics was introduced by Imran Khan, even though we advocated against it. We believe that for effective governance, politicians should operate within their designated boundaries”, he remarked.
Bilawal noted that the country is currently experiencing intense polarisation and political division. He said that the PPP had consistently viewed politics as a tool for public service rather than a means for personal vendettas.
He hoped that those traditional politicians remember the principles of democracy and the Constitution consistently, not just when convenient, such as during opposition. Bilawal said: “We consider it our success to send each other to jails and think that we are doing politics by abusing each other. Some people want to become Amir-ul-Momineen and some others want to raise Tiger Force [to run the country]”.
“While we discourage the forced chanting of slogans like ‘Jiye Bhutto,’ we advocate for acknowledging each other’s patriotism and refraining from questioning loyalty to the country”, he observed.
In response to a group of PTI workers who chanted slogans in favor of Imran Khan during Bilawal’s speech, the PPP chairman emphasised that despite conflicts with political leaders, he respected all political workers regardless of his association with the PPP. “I acknowledge and appreciate the slogans of other political groups, such as Tehreek-e-Insaaf and the PML-N. I genuinely respect every political worker”, he said.
He said that it was unfortunate that internal conflicts among politicians have hindered assistance to victims of catastrophic floods. “To progress in politics, the economy, and society, a departure from traditional approaches is imperative”, he added. Bilawal said that with 70 percent of the population comprising youngsters, their voices must be considered. “As we aim to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution, the future lies in the hands of the youth, who must assert their rights and make informed decisions to steer the country away from poverty, unemployment, and inflation”, he said.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his address thanked the Bar for giving him the opportunity to speak to the lawyers’ fraternity. He said that the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court are the crime scenes of the murder of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Two generations have repeatedly come here to ask for justice. The murderer was Zia ul Haq, the judges of the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court along with the lawyers, politicians and bureaucrats who played the role of the facilitators.
Chairman Bilawal said that he was grateful to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his brother judges for conducting a hearing of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Presidential Reference that had been sent by President Zardari twelve years ago. “When our judges wash the stains that colour their own institutions, not only will they provide justice to us and our Jiyalas but also write in stone that no other Prime Minister is treated in such a way in the future, be it of the PML-N or the PTI.
This is the only way the country can prosper”, he remarked.
He said Pakistan was the fifth-largest population in the world and its people were extremely hard working and had shown that despite the destitute resources, they could compete with the rest of the world.
He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had united the Muslim Ummah and conducted a meeting of the OIC in this very city, Lahore. “Today, we are witnessing the barbaric treatment of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. The same treatment had been meted out to them earlier, but we had ‘leaders’ at the time. He made them realise the significance of oil, since he possessed the farsightedness of a true visionary”.