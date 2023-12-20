Sporting arms manufacturing unit rep meets KP minister

PESHAWAR - Shaheen Khan, a representative from the local Sporting Hunting Arms Manufacturing Company, Shaheen Arms Engineering, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Indus­tries, Commerce, Technical Edu­cation, and merged districts Af­fairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah, at his Peshawar office. The discussion revolved around the potential development of local sporting hunting arms industries.

Joining the discussion was Javed Iqbal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Economic Zones De­velopment and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).

Shaheen Arms Engineering, located on Kohat Road in Pesha­war, specializes in manufactur­ing hunting and sporting arms along with related equipment. Their exports span Tanzania, Nigeria, Canada, the Philippines, and Kuwait. Emphasizing the company’s international recog­nition due to superior quality and modernity, the represent­ative highlighted the need for collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Commerce to show­case their products at interna­tional arms exhibitions, boost­ing domestic exports.

Addressing the meeting, the industry representative stressed the importance of tax exemptions for importing mod­ern machinery and support in acquiring raw materials and related parts. These steps, he argued, would enable the lo­cal production of high-qual­ity sporting hunting arms, ultimately contributing signif­icantly to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

In response, the caretaker minister pledged comprehen­sive support to the association of these industries, commend­ing the efforts of the local arms manufacturing company in ad­vancing hunting weaponry. He acknowledged the company’s commendable performance in crafting various cutting-edge and technology-based hunting arms.