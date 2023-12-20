Sporting arms manufacturing unit rep meets KP minister

PESHAWAR - Shaheen Khan, a representative from the local Sporting Hunting Arms Manufacturing Company, Shaheen Arms Engineering, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and merged districts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah, at his Peshawar office. The discussion revolved around the potential development of local sporting hunting arms industries.
Joining the discussion was Javed Iqbal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).
Shaheen Arms Engineering, located on Kohat Road in Peshawar, specializes in manufacturing hunting and sporting arms along with related equipment. Their exports span Tanzania, Nigeria, Canada, the Philippines, and Kuwait. Emphasizing the company’s international recognition due to superior quality and modernity, the representative highlighted the need for collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Commerce to showcase their products at international arms exhibitions, boosting domestic exports.
Addressing the meeting, the industry representative stressed the importance of tax exemptions for importing modern machinery and support in acquiring raw materials and related parts. These steps, he argued, would enable the local production of high-quality sporting hunting arms, ultimately contributing significantly to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.
In response, the caretaker minister pledged comprehensive support to the association of these industries, commending the efforts of the local arms manufacturing company in advancing hunting weaponry. He acknowledged the company’s commendable performance in crafting various cutting-edge and technology-based hunting arms.