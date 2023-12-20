UBL leads in home remittance market in Pakistan

KARACHI-United Bank Limited (UBL) has once again proven its leadership in the banking industry by winning ‘Highest Remittance Mobilizing Bank of Pakistan’ at the Pakistan Remittance Summit 2023, held in Malaysia.

UBL’s achievement is attributed to the success of UBL Tezraftaar, which has the highest market share for the home remittances business in the banking industry and caters to the diverse needs of both senders and recipients. The bank has strategically positioned itself as a reliable partner for Pakistani expats by offering seamless and secure channels for remittance flows. This has made UBL Tezraftaar the No 1 Choice for Overseas Pakistanis.

The recognition of UBL as the top bank for mobilizing remittances highlights the bank’s operational excellence and customer-centric approach. UBL has consistently demonstrated a commitment to digital innovation, offering user-friendly solutions that have earned the trust of a broad range of customers. UBL’s extensive network of branches and strategic partnerships with international financial institutions and exchange houses have further streamlined the remittance process and simplified the process of sending funds to beneficiaries in Pakistan.

UBL’s success in the remittance sector emphasizes its commitment to providing exceptional financial services and contributing to the economic development of Pakistan through the inflow of foreign funds through legal channels.