Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Unveiling truth, dispelling myths

December 20, 2023
Opinions, Letters

There’s an urgent need for widespread awareness to dis­pel HIV/AIDS misconceptions. It doesn’t exclusively affect specif­ic demographics; it impacts any­one, regardless of age, gender, or social standing.

Educating the public about transmission modes and advocat­ing for regular testing empowers informed health decisions. It’s cru­cial to address the misconception that HIV/AIDS is a death sentence. With medical advancements, peo­ple living with HIV can lead long, fulfilling lives. Tackling this issue requires collective effort from gov­ernmental and non-governmen­tal organisations, as well as the broader community.

Let’s unveil the truth, dispel myths, spread awareness, and cre­ate a compassionate, informed, and supportive society for those affected by this epidemic. Contrib­ute to building a healthier, more inclusive society for all!

PPIB, CERAD, Huawei jointly launch White Paper on AFCI for PV systems in Pakistan

HUDA HARIS ALVI,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1702959961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023