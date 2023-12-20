Unveiling truth, dispelling myths

There’s an urgent need for widespread awareness to dis­pel HIV/AIDS misconceptions. It doesn’t exclusively affect specif­ic demographics; it impacts any­one, regardless of age, gender, or social standing.

Educating the public about transmission modes and advocat­ing for regular testing empowers informed health decisions. It’s cru­cial to address the misconception that HIV/AIDS is a death sentence. With medical advancements, peo­ple living with HIV can lead long, fulfilling lives. Tackling this issue requires collective effort from gov­ernmental and non-governmen­tal organisations, as well as the broader community.

Let’s unveil the truth, dispel myths, spread awareness, and cre­ate a compassionate, informed, and supportive society for those affected by this epidemic. Contrib­ute to building a healthier, more inclusive society for all!

HUDA HARIS ALVI,

Karachi.