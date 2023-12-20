US left weapons to strengthen Afghan forces: John Kirby

United States National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said weapons were left in Afghanistan as a part of the US policy after departure.

“We left the US weapons with approval from Congress to strengthen the Afghan Army,” John Kirby said in his press briefing on Wednesday.

US National Security Council spokesperson admitted that the weapons they left for the Afghan army were confiscated by the Taliban government after the fall of Kabul.

Expressing the concern over cross-border terror attacks threat to Pakistan, John Kirby said Islamabad is the US’s ally.

Earlier on Monday, the United States unequivocally called for free and fair elections in Pakistan, emphasizing its commitment to engaging with the leaders chosen by the Pakistani people.

“We continue to support free, fair elections in Pakistan and engage with Pakistan on a bilateral basis to discuss our support for free and fair elections,” stated State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller during a press conference.

“As I’ve said before, we don’t take a position when it comes to political parties in Pakistan, and we will engage with the leaders that the Pakistani people select.”