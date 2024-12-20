Friday, December 20, 2024
3 persons shot dead over family dispute

Staff Reporter
December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  - Three persons were shot dead over family dispute in the jurisdiction of Jand police station. Police registered initial report and sent police party to the crime scene. As per details, Amir Muhammad Khan r/o Chapri informed police through his cell phone that Zulfiqar s/o Gulab and his accomplices had shot dead Mumaris, 50, s/o Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Aamir, 30, s/o Malik Amir and Kamran, 26, s/o Karam Khan all residents of village Chapri while Usman s/o Zamurd has been shot injured. As per initial information, this gruesome incident is the result of family dispute. Police have started investigation and are on the hunt to arrest the culprits. Two ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead to THQ Hospital Jand where the doctors pronounced them as brought dead.

Staff Reporter

