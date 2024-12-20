Admiral Naveed Ashraf commends PNEC's achievements at 36th convocation

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf praised the Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) for its ongoing efforts to promote a strong culture of research and development, during the 36th convocation ceremony on Friday.

As the chief guest, Admiral Ashraf highlighted the college’s significant contributions in launching postgraduate and undergraduate programs in emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Computer Science. He also congratulated the Rector of NUST and Commandant of PNEC for the graduation of the inaugural BE Naval Architecture batch, as mentioned in a news release by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

Admiral Ashraf extended his congratulations to the prize winners, graduates, and their parents, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. He advised the graduates to maintain strong character, prioritize national interests over personal gains, and seek guidance and strength from Allah Almighty.

The Commandant of PNEC, Commodore Mudassar Khurshid, reiterated the institution's commitment to providing high-quality education across all disciplines and commended the exceptional achievements of students in both national and international events.

The Rector of NUST, in his address, shared that the university’s international ranking had improved significantly, climbing 14 places in global rankings, demonstrating its commitment to excellence in education.

During the ceremony, Admiral Ashraf presented medals to 33 outstanding students, while the Rector of NUST awarded degrees to 372 postgraduate and undergraduate students. The event was also attended by Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, and other civil and military dignitaries, alongside the families of the graduates.