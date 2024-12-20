ATC dismisses PTI leaders’ petitions in GHQ attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday rejected petitions filed by over a dozen , including party founder Imran Khan, against their indictment in the GHQ attack case.

The verdict, announced by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, dismissed the pleas of Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Fawad Chaudhry, and Sheikh Rashid. The leaders had challenged their indictments related to the May 9 attack on the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

In addition, the court rejected petitions from five , including MNA Ahmad Chattha, who sought permission to travel abroad for Umrah.

The court adjourned the hearing until the following day.

Earlier, the ATC had indicted Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi, retired Colonel Shabbir Awan, Latif Satti, Umar Tanveer Butt, Shibli Faraz, and Kanwal Shozeb. All accused have denied the charges.

To date, 113 individuals have been indicted in the GHQ attack case, which stemmed from violent protests on May 9.