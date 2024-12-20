Ayaz Sadiq stresses dialogue, reforms and democratic principles

National Assembly Speaker Sardar emphasized the importance of dialogue and democratic values during his media address after the conclusion of the 18th Speakers Conference on Friday.

Expressing readiness to facilitate negotiations, Sadiq stated, “Our doors are open, and we will not refuse anyone. If someone approaches us for negotiations, we will play our role.” He voiced optimism about resolving political tensions through dialogue, noting, “The day negotiations begin, a path forward will be established.”

Sadiq also urged collaboration between the government and opposition to form a Public Accounts Committee, warning, “If they fail to do so, I will form the committee myself.”

Highlighting institutional reforms, he announced changes to the National Assembly Secretariat, including ending deputation for officers below Grade 20 and transferring recruitment authority from the speaker to the Finance Committee. These steps, he explained, are intended to strengthen the secretariat's independence.

Reflecting on the conference, Sadiq thanked participants for their commitment to upholding the Constitution and parliamentary supremacy. He praised the role of differing opinions in democracy and announced that the next conference will be hosted by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, with AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan joining the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

“Our mission remains the supremacy of parliament and democracy,” Sadiq concluded.