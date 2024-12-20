Bahawalpur Police bust bike-lifter gang, recover 24 bikes

BAHAWALPUR - The police have busted a three-member bike-lifter gang and recovered 24 stolen motorcycles from them. A spokesperson for Bahawalpur Police said here on Thursday that a special police team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the bike-lifter gang indulged in bike lifting in the district.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Hasilpur, headed by their station house officer, conducted raid at a den after the modern technology helped in tracing out the whereabouts of the gang,” he said, adding that the police arrested three-members of the gang.

The police also recovered cash Rs300,000 from the accused. The police spokesperson added that already several FIRs of heinous crimes had been registered against the gang. Hasilpur police have been continuing interrogating the accused. Further probe was underway.