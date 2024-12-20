Changing Paradigms in ME

General Wesley Clark, a four-star US general claimed in his book, “The Clark Critique”, that post 9/11 the US had planned to take out seven Muslim states. He asserted that it would start with Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan and finish off with Iran. Some analysts however dismissed it as peacetime “routine contingency planning” carried out normally by major military powers. However, a bird’s eye view of the Greater Middle East Region (GMER) today shows that these “ostensible contingency plans” have been ominously manifested to a very great degree. Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza-Palestine, Afghanistan etc are all in various stages of devastation; human losses, infrastructure destruction, population displacement, economic ruin, socio-political destabilization, chaos, turmoil, upheavals and self-defeating, clashing, internal militant strife. Israel has carried out air-missile-drone strikes against Iran too which has responded in kind.

The GMER stands devastated. Its geopolitical and geostrategic environments are now in an advanced, agitated state of flux. They continue to be extremely vitiated, unpredictable and evolving at a furious pace. The national interests of militant groups, major regional players and global powers are now clashing comprehensively in Syria.

Syria is the latest country on the list to fall. President Bashar Al Asaad was forced out of office and had to seek refuge and political asylum in Russia. A number of factors contributed to his removal from power. The so-called Axis of Resistance provided President Asaad critical support. Iran had a very significant presence in Syria through its Iran Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC). It was transhipping military hardware, equipment etc to Hizbollah in Lebanon. Israel’s unrelenting attacks on Hizbollah’s leadership and war-making potential dealt the most lethal blow to its militant capacity and capabilities. Decapitated and weakened militarily it was unable to help President Asaad against the myriads of terrorist/militant groups inside Syria and/or the Palestinian cause in Gaza. The removal of President Asaad also cut off Hizbollah’s main supply route from Iran leaving it critically short of much needed reinforcements and military (re)supplies. Iran had suffered losses in Israeli air attacks and also due to the debilitating international sanctions on it. Both its nodes, IRGC in Syria and Hizbollah in Lebanon and its so-called Axis of Resistance stood effectively neutralized. The Iranians have reportedly evacuated Syria. Russia had been inextricably embroiled in Ukraine and could not spare any major military/air efforts to support President Asaad against the marauding Hayat Tahrir as Shaam (HTS) - an Al Qaeda offshoot and till yet proscribed by the US-led West - and other groups. It was maintaining a naval base at Tartus and an air base at Khiemim in Latakia. It has shifted its air and naval assets to safety along the Mediterranean Coast. Its naval ships have moved off shore. It has lost its clout and is practically out of the Syrian theatre. The collective loss of timely support from Russia, Iran, the decimation of Hizbollah and the militant onslaught sounded the death knell for the Asaad regime!

Russia, Iran and Hizbollah have been practically pushed out of the Syrian theatre. Syria’s worried regional Arab brothers however watch listlessly from the sidelines. They appear stupefied by their traditional mental, physical and moral paralyses and show no signs of moving to decisively influence the evolving geopolitical and geostrategic environments. Türkiye, the US and Israel are now the three major players who are likely to call the shots in Syria. All three intend to relentlessly pursue their national interests there.

Turkiye is intent upon securing its southern border with Syria. There are two main groups that are active along the Syrian-Turkiye border. One is the Syrian National Army (SNA) and the other is the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SNA is a coalition of armed Syrian groups comprising various rebel factions and supported by Turkiye. Turkiye maintains very close ties with the more dominant factions in post-Asaad Syria, that is SNA and the HTS. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), on the other hand, is a Kurdish-led coalition of ethnic militias and rebel groups which is allied to the US. It seeks a secular, democratic and federalized Syria. The SDF is opposed by Turkiye which claims that it has direct links to the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), which it has declared a terrorist organization. It will continue to prevent the SDF/Syrian Kurdish groups from supporting the PKK in its anti-Turkiye activities. Furthermore, it wants the SNA to push the SDF away from its borders. The SNA has thus far captured Manbij and Deir az Zour forcing the SDF to move East of the River Euphrates, a withdrawal reportedly facilitated by the US. The US supports the SDF against the ISIL elements in Syria. In the current scenario, Turkiye reportedly gave the HTS its tacit approval, backing and support to launch the offensive against the Asaad regime. The US has about 900 troops in northeast and east Syria. This is the region where most of Syria’s oil and gas reserves are found. The SDF there is its key ally. The US is cognisant of the post-Asaad political void in Syria. In all probabilities, it will move to thwart the potential threat of a quasi-caliphate taking shape in Syria. It will not allow any transnational terrorist group to fill this yawning political vacuum and pose threats to Israel, the continental US, or their interests in the region, either.

President-elect Trump’s administration will perhaps reveal its real policy once he assumes power. Regardless, it will essentially guarantee Israel’s security, uncontested regional hegemony, military preponderance and a freedom of action to continue nibbling at, expanding, encroaching upon, occupying Arab lands - in pursuit of its elusive dream of Greater Israel. The US-led West will, as usual, remain in obedient support!

(To be continued)

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.