CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti launches Turbat-Mand road project

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, inaugurated the construction of the Turbat-Mand Road project today. The project, valued at PKR 19.50 billion, is set to be completed in three years.

During the briefing, the Chief Minister announced that an initial amount of PKR 5 billion had been allocated for the project. He emphasized that the government is focused on overcoming all obstacles to ensure the execution of development projects for the welfare of the public.

The project will be executed through the high-quality services of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), according to the Chief Minister. He also stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards in construction and instructed that there should be no compromise on the quality of work.

The Chief Secretary of Balochistan will head a committee responsible for overseeing the project’s progress. Additionally, the Chief Minister directed that the project be completed within two years, ahead of the initially planned three-year timeline, to provide timely benefits to the public.

In his speech, Mir Sarfraz Bugti highlighted the government's efforts to provide development opportunities to the people and youth of Balochistan. He also mentioned that scholarships for PhD studies are being offered to Balochistan's youth in prestigious universities worldwide. Furthermore, he announced that the provincial government will cover the educational expenses of outstanding students in the field of education.