Commissioner inaugurates special cleanliness operation in Lodhran

LODHRAN - Multan division Commissioner Maryam Khan Thursday inaugurated a special cleanliness operation in Lodhran under the public-private partnership initiative. She inspected the dumping site near the railway station and was informed of the enhanced efficiency, achieved with the help of modern machinery and manpower from the private sector. While addressing the media, she said that inclusion of private-sector resources had strengthened and streamlined the waste management system. She directed the officers of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and Lodhran’s district administration to ensure 100 percent implementation of the smart waste management plan in Lodhran by December 30, 2024. She also stressed that door-to-door waste collection in urban areas must be conducted daily, while in rural areas, it should be carried out on alternate days. The commissioner received a detailed briefing from DC Lodhran Syed Waseem Hassan regarding the outsourcing of the waste management company. Commending their efforts, she appreciated the progress made so far. The DC informed her that 127 machinery and a workforce of 550 individuals had been deployed for the operation. He further stated that additional machinery would be procured, and the workforce would be increased to 750 to enhance the operation’s effectiveness. The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Irum Shahzadi, and Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar, among other officials.

DPO cuts Christmas cake at Meesaq Centre

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz participated in a cake-cutting ceremony held at Meesaq Centre, Dunyapur, regarding Christmas celebrations. While cutting the cake alongside the Christian community, he extended his heartfelt greetings and conveyed best wishes for the occasion. He said that all places of worship would be provided with comprehensive security, and police officers would actively participate in the community’s Christmas celebrations. Following the ceremony, the DPO visited the Khidmat Markaz (Service Centre) in Dunyapur, where he reviewed police operations and took feedback regarding police services. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance the service centre’s efficiency, aligning it with modern standards.