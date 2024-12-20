Daniyal renews Pak pledge to stand by Kashmiris

Peshawar - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Kashmir and emphasized the nation’s commitment to a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Kashmir Conflict: Human Rights Challenges’ at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, organized by the Directorate of External Linkages and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Thursday, Barrister Daniyal stated, “We stand by our Kashmiri brethren,” and pledged that no effort would be spared in highlighting the atrocities inflicted by Indian forces on the Kashmiri people.

Barrister Daniyal condemned the Modi-led government for abrogating Articles 370 and 35A, a move aimed at settling non-Kashmiris and eroding the region’s Muslim identity.

He criticized the issuance of over 25,000 illegal domiciles to non-residents, calling it a violation of international law under Article 49 of the Geneva Convention. He further denounced the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), including extrajudicial killings, mass detentions, forced displacements, torture, and sexual violence. He lamented the silence of global human rights watchdogs, stating, “The human rights watchdogs remain mute spectators despite the glaring violations.”

Daniyal also highlighted the issue of media blackouts, curfews, and restrictions on freedom of expression in IIOJK, revealing that over 418 complete media blackouts had been imposed in recent years.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to raising the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including the UK Parliament and the European Union, and urged global human rights bodies, including the United Nations, to act decisively in accordance with its resolutions on Kashmir.

The seminar concluded with a call to action for the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and work towards a resolution that ensures justice and dignity for all.