Dense fog disrupts traffic as motorways close across Punjab, KP

blanketed parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overnight between Thursday and Friday, disrupting daily life and paralyzing road traffic on multiple motorways.

The heavy fog severely impacted traffic flow in various cities. A spokesperson for the Motorway Police reported closures of Motorway M1 from Burhan to Peshawar, Motorway M2 from Thokar Niaz Baig to Khanqah Dogran, M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, and Motorway M11 from Mehmood Booti to Sambial.

Drivers have been advised to use the Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travel and are urged to drive cautiously, keep fog lights on, and avoid unnecessary trips. The Motorway Police have also requested the public to stay home unless travel is essential.

has also disrupted traffic on the National Highway at various points in Punjab due to poor visibility.

Meanwhile, smog levels across the country have decreased as of Friday. According to the Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, Pakistan ranked third globally with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 230, following New Delhi, India, and Dhaka, Bangladesh, which ranked first and second, respectively.