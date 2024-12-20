DG RDA launches installation of girders on Soan River bridge

Rawalpindi - In a significant development related to Ring Road Rawalpindi (RRR) project, Kinza Murtaza, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), officially launched the installation of longest Soan bridge girders.

The development marks a major achievement in the construction of the multi-lane highway, which aims to reduce traffic congestion and boost regional connectivity. According to an RDA press release, the launch event was attended by key officials from the authority and other stakeholders involved in the project.

“The completion of this girder is an important step forward in the Ring Road project,” said the DG. “Once finished, the Ring Road will not only alleviate traffic congestion in Rawalpindi but will also provide a safer, more efficient route for travelers across the region.”

DG RDA has issued clear instructions for the timely and efficient completion of the work. She emphasized that the project must meet all deadlines set in the timeline.

“However, there will be no compromise on the quality and standard of the work. We are committed to ensuring that the flyovers are built to the highest standards for the safety and convenience of the public,” she added.

With the completion of the Soan bridge girder, the project is on track for completion in the coming months, significantly benefiting Rawalpindi’s road infrastructure and contributing to regional economic development.

In a separate development, DG RDA visited the Pakistan Metro Bus System corridor to assess the ongoing repair and maintenance work. An RDA spokesperson informed that during the visit, DG Kinza Murtaza was briefed by officials of Engineering Directorate RDA team regarding the current status of the maintenance work.

“I am pleased with the progress of the ongoing maintenance work. It is vital to ensure that the Metro Bus System operates smoothly for the benefit of the public,” the DG said. The maintenance work is crucial to RDA’s long-term vision of improving and enhancing the operational efficiency and sustainability of the metro project, she added.