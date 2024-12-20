Diamond Paints secure final spot at Patron Aibak Polo Cup 2024

LAHORE - Diamond Paints defeated Rijas/Master Paints to earn a spot in the main final of the Patron Aibak Polo Cup 2024, organised by the Lahore Polo Club. The event was graced by the presence of the Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, polo players and polo enthusiasts. In the first match of the day (Thursday), Diamond Paints outlasted Rijas/Master Paints by 8-4, which helped them earn a place in the main final. The star of the match, Raja Jalal Arsalan, converted five fabulous goals for the winning side, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed smashed in two and Raja Temur Nadeem added one. For Rijas/Master Paints, Julian Taurino Diaz struck two goals and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Farooq Amin Sufi each adding one goal to the tally. In the second match of the day, three teams competed in a series of two-chukker matches. Newage Cables emerged victorious, defeating PAF 8-1 in their first encounter and overpowering Master Paints 4-2 in their second two-chukker match. These impressive victories helped Newage Cables clinch a spot in the subsidiary final.