Friday, December 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Diamond Paints secure final spot at Patron Aibak Polo Cup 2024

Diamond Paints secure final spot at Patron Aibak Polo Cup 2024
Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Diamond Paints defeated Rijas/Master Paints to earn a spot in the main final of the Patron Aibak Polo Cup 2024, organised by the Lahore Polo Club. The event was graced by the presence of the Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, polo players and polo enthusiasts. In the first match of the day (Thursday), Diamond Paints outlasted Rijas/Master Paints by 8-4, which helped them earn a place in the main final. The star of the match, Raja Jalal Arsalan, converted five fabulous goals for the winning side, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed smashed in two and Raja Temur Nadeem added one. For Rijas/Master Paints, Julian Taurino Diaz struck two goals and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Farooq Amin Sufi each adding one goal to the tally. In the second match of the day, three teams competed in a series of two-chukker matches. Newage Cables emerged victorious, defeating PAF 8-1 in their first encounter and overpowering Master Paints 4-2 in their second two-chukker match. These impressive victories helped Newage Cables clinch a spot in the subsidiary final.

Senator Rehman Malik Memorial Library established at AIMS

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1734590817.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024