The recent imposition of additional U.S. sanctions on four Pakistani firms for their alleged involvement in Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme serves as a stark reminder of the transactional nature of the U.S.-Pakistan relationship. These sanctions, which seem to be driven by the broader calculus of U.S. strategies concerning China, Iran, India, and Israel, underscore the selective application of international laws. Similar actions by other nations often go unchecked, revealing a clear double standard.

A glaring example of this hypocrisy lies in the U.S. actively arming and supporting Israel, even providing political cover for its actions, including alleged war crimes and the systemic oppression of Palestinians. Meanwhile, Pakistan faces censure for its legitimate pursuit of self-defence, despite not having proliferated its weapons or used them irresponsibly. Similarly, the U.S. vehemently opposes tariffs imposed by other countries while unapologetically employing them to counter China’s economic influence. Likewise, the international criminal court warrants used to criticise leaders like Putin are conveniently dismissed when they conflict with American political interests.

Pakistan must recognise the reality of how international laws are often manipulated to serve U.S. objectives. The strong response by Pakistan’s Foreign Office to these sanctions is both necessary and justified. Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme exists to maintain strategic parity with its much larger and more aggressive neighbour, India. Compromising on defence capabilities is not an option, as history has repeatedly shown the disastrous consequences faced by nations like Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq when unable to deter local aggressors. Pakistan cannot afford the illusion that international legal frameworks will safeguard its interests.

By imposing unwarranted and biased sanctions, the U.S. risks driving Pakistan further from its sphere of influence and closer to independent policymaking, potentially strengthening ties with regional powers like China and Iran. Rather than fostering cooperation, such punitive measures only deepen divisions and push Pakistan towards alliances that align more closely with its sovereign and strategic interests.