E&T deptt gears up for tax compliance, vehicle regulations

ISLAMABAD - The Excise & Taxation Department of Islamabad will start a comprehensive crackdown on vehicles without paid token tax from January 1. In this regard, Director Excise Bilal Azam directed that the counters at excise offices would remain open until 8:00 p.m. to facilitate the citizens in submitting token taxes. Non-compliance would face the cancellation of vehicle registrations. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held under the leadership of Director General Irfan Nawaz Memon. Senior officers, including the Director Excise, attended the session, focusing on key enforcement measures and citizen facilitation. During the meeting, officials provided updates on ongoing crackdowns against vehicles operating without number plates and users of non-standard number plates. On the occasion, DG Excise emphasized the need to intensify actions against such violations. Irfan Memon stressed the importance of ensuring citizens have easy access to all facilities for tax payment. He also directed officers to take strict action against vehicles with black-tinted glasses. The department aims to enforce regulations while providing better services to citizens, ensuring compliance and road safety.