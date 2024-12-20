Educated youth vital for progress, peace: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan has emphasized the critical role of educated youth in promoting peace, development, stability, and tolerance within the society.

He expressed these views during the inaugural session of a two-day national symposium titled “The Role of Youth in Preventing Violent Extremism,” held at the Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar. The symposium was organized collaboratively by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE), the University of Peshawar, Islamic Relief Pakistan, and the Directorate of Youth Affairs.

The symposium was attended by teachers, administrative officials, policymakers, representatives of various institutions, and students from different departments. Speakers included KPCVE Chief Coordination Officer Dr Ayaz Khan, Head of the Department of Criminology Prof Basharat Hussain, and other leading experts.

In his remarks, Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jehan noted that the youth are increasingly affected by drug addiction, social deviance, and the negative use of social media. He stressed the importance of society, particularly educational institutions and teachers, in playing a pivotal role in guiding the younger generation to become valuable national assets.

Highlighting the importance of the youth’s role in peace building, he stated that the educated younger generation can eradicate extremism from the region through the power of knowledge.

Dr Ayaz elaborated on various aspects of peace building, ranging from grassroots community efforts to the formulation of national policies and promoting positive messages through social media.

He emphasized the urgent need for practical steps to maintain law and order in the country.

He also underscored the importance of conflict resolution techniques, the role of media, and the use of social media for disseminating positive messages. He described the establishment of the Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a significant step toward eradicating extremism and fostering tolerance and harmony.

He added that following the success of this initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, similar centers are now being established in other provinces of Pakistan to counter violent extremism.

Prof Basharat Hussain, Head of the Department of Criminology University of Peshawar, highlighted the importance of youth participation in national matters under the theme “Youth Voices.”

Students from various departments presented their projects and presentations aimed at fostering peace and harmony within communities. These presentations showcased the innovative and proactive approaches of the younger generation toward creating a peaceful society.

Under the auspices of KPCVE, students were provided opportunities to work with experts, activists, and scholars in the field of peace and conflict studies. The networking session aimed to foster collaboration and mentorship, empowering youth to play an active role in peace building initiatives.