Father, uncle awarded life term in sexual assault case

FAISALABAD - Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Asadullah Saraj awarded to father of the victim and her uncle involved in a Hudood case of Sadr police station. According to the prosecution, eight-year-old Umm-e-Abiha of Bhutto Colony area was subjected to sexual assault allegedly by her father Faryad Ali and her uncle Ali Raza a number of times. The Sadr police, on the complaint of Tayyabah Amjad, mother of the victim, booked both accused on February 6, 2022 and submitted challan in the court of law.

After observing evidence and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Asadullah Saraj awarded life imprisonment to both accused Faryad Ali and Ali Raza under Section 376 (3) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed them to pay a fine of Rs100,000 each. The convicts would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each if they failed to pay the fine. The sessions court also directed both the convicts to pay Rs100,000 each as compensation to the victim under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the amount would be recoverable as arrears of land revenue.

Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sajeeda Akhtar awarded capital punishment on two counts in a murder case, registered by Sahianwala police station. According to the prosecution, Qaisar Abbas Waince of Chak No 45-JB had shot dead his wife Sumaira Bibi over a domestic dispute on February 27, 2024. After observing witnesses and evidence, the judge awarded death sentence on two counts to the accused under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs200,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay amount of compensation. The accused was one of the legal heirs of the deceased but the court debarred him from his share out of compensation amount under Section 317 PPC due to his murder offence.