Friday, December 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Four drug peddlers held, ice worth Rs7 million seized

Staff Reporter
December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -  Police arrested four members of an inter-district drug gang and seized six kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) worth over Rs7 million. Gaggu Mandi police said here on Thursday that the team set up a picket at Shah Junaid Chowk. During the checking, a suspicious car was intercepted, and upon inspection, four kilogrammes of ice were discovered concealed in the vehicle. The drugs were reportedly being shifted to Burewala for distribution. The suspects, identified as Arif and Naveed, hail from Pir Mahal and Arifwala, respectively. In another operation, City Police arrested two more drug dealers, Khalil Ahmed Jhrolla, a resident of Mian Channu, and Shafqat Hussain Sargana from Toba Tek Singh. The police seized two kilogrammes of ice from their possession. Both suspects were taken into custody and separate cases were registered against them.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1734590817.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024