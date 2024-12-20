Gandapur, Qureshi among several PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Thursday formally indicted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 11 other accused in the case of attack on military’s general headquarters (GHQ) during May 9, 2023 riots.

While hearing the case at Adiala Jail, ATC-I Judge Amjad Ali Shah also indicted Shibli Faraz, Leader of Opposition in Senate; Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former foreign minister; Shehryar Afridi, former federal minister; Kanwal Shauzab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Women Wing President; Lt. Col (R) Muhammad Shabbir Awan, former PTI MPA from Rawalpindi; Muhammad Latasab Satti, former PTI MPA from Rawalpindi; Umer Tanveer Butt, former PTI MPA from Rawalpindi; Malik Taimoor Masood, former PTI MPA from Rawalpindi; Saad Ali Khan, Sikandar Zeb, Zohaib Afridi, Fahab Masood, and Raja Nasir Mehfooz, all .

All the 13 accused, however, pleaded not guilty in response to the charge sheet presented against them by the prosecution in the case.

A total of 113 and supporters have been indicted in this case so far.

The CM KP appointed Ghulam Hasnain Sunbol as his pleader in the case before the court. Sunbol has already been acting as a pleader on behalf of Gandapur in 12 other cases related to May 9 incidents.

Following the hearing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke to reporters at the jail, stating that he was being “targeted for political revenge” in the case, reiterating his request to be “heard by the party”.

“I was in Karachi on May 9, not Rawalpindi,” Qureshi told reporters. “I say take mine and the prosecutor’s oaths on May 9 under Section 16 of the ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act).”

Qureshi added that he was due to meet PTI leader Salman Akram Raja at Kot Lakhpat jail on Monday, however, Qureshi was in Rawalpindi and could not make the meeting.

“My point of view is that I should also be heard in the party,” Qureshi said. “There is a tradition of consultation in politics … I am the only member of the PTI who has served at the local, provincial and federal level.”

Speaking about the party’s civil disobedience campaign, the ex-foreign minister suggested to Imran that the movement be “postponed”.

Qureshi called for holding dialogue instead of “confrontation”, saying that the issues should be resolved through “mutual consensus”.

“Pakistan needs political stability at this time...political stability is vital for economic stability,” the former foreign minister said.

Meanwhile, the ATC judge held preliminary hearing on the application filed by PTI founder Imran Khan challenging his indictment in the case claiming that the evidence against him was not sufficient. The court adjourned further on the application for today.

It was on December 16 that the ATC had indicted Shireen Mazari, former federal minister for human rights, along with eight other in the case. The court had indicted PTI founder Imran Khan earlier this month in the GHQ attack case.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 21.