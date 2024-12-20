Promising Connections

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has demonstrated commendable dedication in attending a range of international conferences hosted by multilateral organisations during his tenure. These gatherings, covering topics from climate change to economics, technology, politics, and development, have provided him with a platform to represent Pakistan’s interests and articulate the perspectives of its people. While the influence of many of these organisations may not rival that of the European Union, NATO, or BRICS in reshaping global dynamics, they still offer valuable opportunities for nations to engage in dialogue and explore mutual benefits.

The true value of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s international engagements lies not in immediate, transformative deals but in fostering connections and opening avenues for future collaboration. For instance, his participation at the COP29 summit may not have yielded a groundbreaking climate agreement for Pakistan, but it enabled interactions with world leaders focused on similar challenges. These exchanges, often informal, hold the potential to sow the seeds of future cooperation. Similarly, his current presence at the 11th Summit of the Developing D8 Countries in Cairo follows this trajectory.

At the summit, the Prime Minister effectively highlighted the importance of prioritising youth in development and shared his government’s initiatives in this area. He also underscored the value of pooling expertise across member states. However, the most significant outcomes of such summits often occur on the sidelines, during bilateral meetings. Discussions with leaders from Egypt, Turkey, and Iran—key partners for Pakistan—are crucial for strengthening ties. Perhaps most noteworthy was the meeting with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, which took place in an atmosphere of warmth and cooperation. This marks a positive shift in the historically complex relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Talks with Dr. Yunus centred on strengthening historical and cultural ties, enhancing trade, and fostering cooperation across various sectors. These discussions outlined tangible steps that reflect a growing sense of trust between the two nations. While a formal bilateral visit between the leaders of Pakistan and Bangladesh remains absent, this meeting could pave the way for further improvements in their relationship, signalling a hopeful chapter in regional diplomacy.