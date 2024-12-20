Friday, December 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold price drops by Rs2,600 per tola

Gold price drops by Rs2,600 per tola
APP
December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,600 and was sold at Rs273,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs275,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,229 to Rs234,311 from Rs236,540 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs214,785 from Rs216,828.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs3,350 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs42.87 to Rs2,872.08.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $26 to $2,621 from $2,647, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1734590817.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024