Govt assures REAP of resolving industry issues

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain held a crucial meeting with members of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) to address the challenges faced by the rice export sector. The ministers assured exporters of the government’s commitment to resolving their concerns and ensuring smooth operations for the sector.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan praised Pakistani rice exporters for maintaining their market position despite India’s reopening of rice exports and lifting price control limits. He highlighted the resilience and remarkable performance of the sector, calling it a “booming industry” and a cornerstone of Pakistan’s export economy.

Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the exporters that the government would take immediate steps to address legislative or compliance-related issues hindering exports. Jam Kamal Khan pledged that all export orders would be fulfilled by January 15, with interim measures implemented while long-term legislation is being finalized. He also emphasized that new markets, such as Bangladesh, were opening up for Pakistani rice, which further underscores the sector’s growth potential.

The REAP chairman highlighted that the rice sector is a leading contributor to Pakistan’s exports, especially in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK), where it has outperformed competitors, including India.

He proudly noted that Pakistani rice has fewer pesticide-related issues compared to its global counterparts.

However, he raised concerns about a recent pesticide compliance issue, requesting government support to address it effectively. The exporters emphasized the need to strengthen the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), which currently operates with only 62 officers.

They urged for more inspectors, particularly in ports outside Karachi, such as in Punjab. The exporters sought an expedited process for container releases based on undertakings Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured REAP members that their concerns would be prioritized. “Your committee can decide on the necessary amendments, and we will make them happen,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s resolve to support the sector.

He acknowledged the importance of rice exports and conveyed that all outstanding matters would be resolved promptly to ensure the industry’s growth.

With Pakistani rice breaking India’s market share in the EU and emerging as a global leader in rice exports, the government and REAP members reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the sector’s performance through collaborative efforts and targeted interventions.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Finance Minister Senator Aurangzeb, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to engage with the business community on challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s export sector.

The visit emphasized the government’s commitment to boosting exports and strengthening partnerships with exporters. SCCI president lauded recent government initiatives, such as reductions in the policy rate and ongoing work on the Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL). The president also called for further reforms to sustain export growth and facilitate the business community.

Key demands included permanent SCCI representation on the Export Development Fund (EDF) board and urgent approval for the release of EDF funds.

The chamber emphasized Sialkot’s significant contributions to exports but lamented limited access to EDF resources. Specific requests included:

• Approval of bulletproof vehicles for foreign delegates.

• EDF support for a Combined Effluent Treatment Plant and solar energy initiatives for Sialkot’s tannery zone.

• Establishment of a Business Facilitation Center with a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) desk in Sialkot.

• Elimination of the infrastructure cess imposed by provinces, a matter already advocated by the Commerce Minister.

• Resolution of challenges in the Export Processing Zones and reinstatement of the Fixed Tax Regime (FTR).

Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed gratitude to the defence minister for facilitating the visit, allowing direct interaction with Sialkot’s business community. Highlighting the government’s collective resolve to support exports, he acknowledged existing challenges and reiterated his ministry’s focus on transitioning from a revenue-centric to an economy-centric approach. “The entire cabinet, from the Prime Minister to the Finance Minister, agrees on the importance of export growth. While methods may differ due to constraints, we are committed to meeting business community needs,” he stated.

The Minister assured structural improvements in the EDF framework, with recommendations soon to be presented to the Prime Minister. He supported proposals such as airport scanners, tannery projects, and business facilitation centers, all geared towards enhancing exports.

Jam Kamal also unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art expo center with a dedicated Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) office and Ministry of Commerce facilitation desk in Sialkot.

He emphasized strengthening sector-specific councils to address unique challenges, with their recommendations to be presented to the National Export Development Board (NEDB), chaired by the Prime Minister. Addressing compliance and certification concerns for exports, the Minister encouraged collaboration with national accreditation bodies to rationalize costs and streamline processes.

The finance minister highlighted recent measures to stabilize the economy, while the defence minister appreciated the commerce minister’s proactive engagement with exporters.

The President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce requested larger expo center venues, EDF board membership, and a dedicated research cell. Additionally, she called for women-specific public procurement quotas and a transition from “women-owned” to “women-led” business benefits. The commerce minister assured personal attention to their proposals.

The visit concluded with a question-and-answer session addressing tax regimes, EDF surcharges, and regional competitiveness. The Minister called for detailed written proposals on pending matters and assured consistent engagement with the business community.

By engaging directly with exporters and addressing their concerns, the visit reinforced the government’s commitment to achieving export growth and fostering economic resilience.