Hafiz Naeem criticizes govt over inflation and economic crisis

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has strongly criticized the government for its inability to control inflation and address economic challenges, despite repeated promises of relief for the people.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, Hafiz Naeem pointed out the severe rise in inflation, which surged by 20% last year and has increased by another 18% this month. He highlighted the impact on Faisalabad’s economy, with over 50% of textile mills shutting down, leading to widespread unemployment. According to Hafiz Naeem, the situation in Faisalabad is a reflection of the economic struggles faced in other major cities like Karachi and Lahore.

The JI leader emphasized the need for a reduction in electricity tariffs to improve the country’s economic conditions. He referenced his meeting with Mohsin Naqvi, where the possibility of revisiting agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) was discussed. However, Hafiz Naeem stressed that discussions alone would not suffice, urging the government to take concrete actions to lower electricity prices. He warned that if electricity tariffs are not reduced, the public will be forced to stage large-scale protests.

Hafiz Naeem also condemned the government's recent decisions, particularly the increase in gas prices, while provincial assembly members received pay raises. He criticized this as an example of the government’s “anti-people attitude” and vowed to hold the government accountable. He announced that Jamaat-e-Islami was giving the government a timeline of one to two months to address these pressing issues.

On the agricultural front, Hafiz Naeem expressed concern over the ongoing sugarcane crisis and the lack of government support for farmers. He also criticized political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, for opposing the imposition of taxes on feudal lords, further neglecting the needs of the farming community.

Hafiz Naeem concluded by reaffirming Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to fighting for the rights of the people and demanding urgent reforms to tackle inflation and economic inequality.