IHC seeks details of PM, FM's foreign visits related to Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide details of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s foreign visits, particularly those related to efforts for the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from the United States.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui, seeking the release of her sister Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. Dr. Fowzia, along with her lawyer Imran Shafiq, former senator Mushtaq, and other representatives, appeared via video link for the proceedings.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials were present, while Dr. Aafia’s US lawyer, Clive Smith, submitted a declaration, which was appreciated by the court. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan questioned the lack of involvement of the Pakistani ambassador in the case and expressed concern over the absence of a response from US President Joe Biden to a letter written by PM Sharif.

The court emphasized that the Pakistani ambassador in the US should have coordinated efforts with the Biden administration on the matter. It adjourned the case until January 13, directing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit detailed reports on the foreign visits related to Dr. Aafia’s case.