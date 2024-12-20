IHC stays proceedings at Election Tribunal

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday stayed the proceedings at the Election Tribunal regarding a petition filed by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Shoaib Shaheen.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and issued orders in the matter related to Shaheen’s election petition challenging the victory of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in National Assembly constituency NA-47.

Through the instant petition, the petitioner had challenged order passed by the Eclection Commission of Pakistan regarding proposed transfer of Election Tribunal. The counsel/petitioner, in person contended that the reasons which prevailed with respondent No.1, while allowing the transfer application of respondent No.2 are erroneous, hence not tenable. He further contended that the impugned order is not in light of the observations made by this Court in an earlier round of litigation, viz. in Writ Petition No.1796-2024 and others vide judgment dated 29.07.2024.

In the petition, he stated that on 10.06.2024, the respondent no.1 (ECP) passed an order whereby it transferred the Election Tribunal under Section 151 of the Elections Act, 2017 and appointed a new Election Tribunal in Rawalpindi under the retired judge, Justice Abdul Shakoor Paracha.

He argued that against the transfer of the Election Tribunal, the petitioner filed a W.P No.1977/2024 & 1797 and challenged the order of ECP dated 10.06.2024 as well as vires of law was challenged. However, the writ petition was disposed off vide impugned judgment dated 29.07.2024 and the matter was remitted/remanded back to the ECP. He also argued that the petitioner assailed the above mentioned judgment before the Divisional Bench of this Court in I.C.A No.914/2024 and notices were duly issued.

However, the petitioner maintained that the ECP in its typical attitude, continued to adjudicate upon the matter despite the fact that the matter was pending before this Court and proceeded to transfer the Election Tribunal (vide order dated 17.10.2024, announced on 03.12.2024) despite strong objections from the petitioner on the grounds that the ECP is itself a party to the rigging and respondent in the election petition and they should not act as a judge in their own cause.

He added that it is also pertinent to mention that the ECP allowed the respondent no.2 to alter his transfer application and the petitioner objected against such move but his submissions were disregarded. Therefore, the petitioner also filed a C.M in the already pending I.C.A No.914/2024 and challenged the filing of additional grounds by the respondent no.2 in his transfer application.

Shaheen continued that the ECP did not await the decision of the I.C.A and proceeded to pass the impugned order which was effectively the same as the previous order and again appointed retired Justice, Shakoor Paracha as Election Tribunal for similar reasons as before.

Therefore, he prayed that the impugned order dated 17.10.2024 may kindly be set aside and as a consequence, the Election Tribunal constituted under Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri may be allowed to continue the hearing of the Election Petition No.73/2024.