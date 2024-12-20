Imran Khan seeks meeting with Fazlur Rehman, PTI spokesperson reveals

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan shared that party founder has expressed a desire to meet with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Hasan stated that a message from would soon be delivered to Fazlur Rehman.

PTI is currently working with the JUI-F in the National Assembly, and the party is making efforts to form a joint platform with them. Hasan also mentioned that some individuals within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are opposed to negotiations, and emphasized that any dialogue should involve those with authority.

The reiterated the party’s demands, including the release of political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission, expressing hope that opposition parties would unite.

However, Hasan expressed skepticism regarding the government’s sincerity, especially concerning Fazlur Rehman. He recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured the JUI-F leader, but remained uncertain about the outcome.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had denied knowledge of any deal regarding Imran Khan’s release. He also dismissed rumors surrounding his involvement in securing bail for Imran Khan’s family members, asserting that such matters were handled independently. Rehman further stated that while PTI’s right to protest should not be restricted, the release of seemed unlikely at the moment.