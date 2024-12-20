Friday, December 20, 2024
Jhelum police arrest 2 gang rape suspects

M. FASEEH HASSAN
December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GUJAR KHAN  -  Jhelum City Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly gang raping a 21 year old boy. 

According to details, the case was registered on the complaint of the alleged victim, who stated that three men took him to a house near DHQ Hospital, and subjectes him to gang rape. While talking to The Nation, SHO City Qamar Sultan said that the incident took place on December 12, and was reported to the police on 15 December, adding that two accused identified as Noman Kamran and Khalil were immediately arrested while raids are being carried out to arrest the third suspect. He said that the crime was substantiated in the initial medical examination of the victim and the arrested accused had been sent to jail on judicial remand. District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, appreciated the police for swift action, stating that those involved in heinous crimes would not be spared. He added that the suspect at large would be arrested soon.

