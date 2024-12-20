Kamran’s late onslaught propels Pakistan to 329 against South Africa

CAPE TOWN - Kamran Ghulam’s scintillating late flourish guided Pakistan to a formidable total of 329 in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at Newlands on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Pakistan endured a shaky start as opener Abdullah Shafique fell for a two-ball duck in the opening over, leaving the team at 5-1. Saim Ayub (25) and skipper Babar Azam steadied the ship with a crucial 48-run stand before Ayub departed in the 10th over. Babar then paired with Mohammad Rizwan to form a match-defining 115-run partnership for the third wicket. Both batters showcased their class, with Babar compiling a patient 73 off 95 balls, including seven boundaries, while Rizwan top-scored with a commanding 82-ball 80, featuring 10 boundaries and three sixes. Andile Phehlukwayo broke the third-wicket partnership by dismissing Babar in the 33rd over. Rizwan followed in the 36th over, falling victim to Kwena Maphaka after a brief 24-run partnership with Salman Ali Agha. The momentum, however, swung decisively in Pakistan’s favor when Kamran Ghulam entered at number six. His aggressive 32-ball 63, featuring four fours and five towering sixes, injected vitality into the innings. Kamran’s partnerships with Salman Ali Agha (33), Muhammad Irfan Khan (15), and Shaheen Shah Afridi (16) ensured Pakistan crossed the 300-run mark. He was eventually dismissed on the first ball of the final over. South Africa’s bowlers had their moments, with Maphaka leading the charge, claiming four wickets. Marco Jansen picked up three, while Phehlukwayo and Bjorn Fortuin took one each. For the unversed, Pakistan lead the ongoing three-match series 1-0, courtesy of their hard-fought three-wicket victory in the opener on Tuesday.