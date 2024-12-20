Karachi traffic police cracks down on unlicensed drivers, imposes hefty fines

The Karachi Traffic Police have announced a crackdown on drivers operating vehicles without a valid driving license. In a bid to improve road safety and reduce accidents, the department has stated that any vehicle found without a valid license will be impounded, and the driver will face significant fines.

The following fines will be levied:

Motorcycles: Rs. 1,000

Public service vehicles (PSVs) and light transport vehicles (LTVs): Rs. 2,000

Cars and Jeeps: Rs. 1,500

Heavy transport vehicles: Rs. 2,500

The traffic police emphasized that only vehicles with a valid learner’s license or full driving license will be released after impounding. The new regulations are aimed at enhancing road safety and minimizing accidents caused by unlicensed drivers in Karachi.

Citizens have been urged to ensure they hold a valid driving license before operating any vehicle, as the police will strictly enforce these new regulations.

In a separate development, the Sindh government introduced a new policy for vehicle number plates. From April 3, 2025, white number plates with a Sindh Ajrak design will be required for private vehicles, while commercial vehicles will have yellow number plates. The change is part of a broader initiative to improve vehicle safety and uniform identification.