Keep kids safe against winter’s deadly chest infections: Experts

ISLAMABAD - Health experts urged parents and teachers to take immediate action to safeguard children against the harsh winter weather, as plummeting temperatures and rising chest infections pose a significant threat to young lives. Dr Salman Kazmi, a renowned health expert at MIO Hospital talking to a private news channel said with morning and night temperatures dipping to alarming lows, kids must be wrapped up warm, don face masks if they have droplet infections and cover their feet and head to prevent exposure to the cold. Dr Kazmi also warned that children are more susceptible to winter infections like flu, bronchitis and pneumonia. He emphasized the importance of getting children vaccinated against flu and other preventable diseases, monitoring their health closely and practicing good hygiene at home, including regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and toys. Head of the Children’s Ward at MIO Hospital Professor Haroon Hamid echoed Dr Kazmi’ s concerns, noting that chest infections are particularly common during the winter months. He urged teachers and parents to be vigilant, asking students to report any symptoms of infection and advising them to take necessary precautions.

“If a child is suffering from a chest infection, they should either take leave from school or wear a mask while attending classes to prevent the spread of infection,” Professor Hamid advised. Professor Hamid also emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment of chest infections in children. “Prompt medical attention can make a significant difference in the recovery of a child suffering from a chest infection,” he said. “Parents and teachers must be proactive in identifying symptoms and seeking medical help to prevent complications and ensure the child receives proper treatment,” he added. They advised parents to ensure their children consume a balanced and nutritious diet to boost their immune system and prevent illnesses, adding, a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can help children stay energized and focused throughout the day.