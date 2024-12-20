Khushal Khan made new AJK chief secretary

ISLAMABAD - Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Dawood Muhammad Bareach was removed from his post on Thursday and Flight Lieutenant (retd) Khushal Khan was appointed as new chief secretary. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dawood Muhammad Bareach has been directed to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad. Khushal Khan was working as additional secretary in the Power Division prior to his new assignment in AJK. Khushal Khan is a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and remained posted on several high profile positions in the federal as well as provincial departments. He also served in the Capital Development Authority as its Member Estate in the previous government but he was removed from his position in 2019 following multiple scams in his subordinate land and rehabilitation directorate.