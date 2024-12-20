KP Apex Committee meets today over Kurram situation

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has convened a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee today to address the situation in Kurram District.

The meeting will comprehensively review the latest law and order situation in Kurram, the provincial government’s measures to restore peace, and other related matters.

The meeting of the Apex Committee will be chaired by the Chief Minister at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, in which senior civil and military leadership, relevant members of the provincial cabinet, and officials from the concerned divisional and district administration will participate.

Important decisions will be made during the meeting to ensure the provision of commodities and other essential items to the people of Kurram and to establish peace in the region. The forum will also determine a future course of action for achieving sustainable peace in the area through consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

Additionally, the meeting will be briefed on the progress made so far by the Grand Jirga formed by the provincial government to restore peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken immediate action to address the need for food supplies in Kurram District.

The Chief Minister has decided to provide wheat to the people of Kurram at subsidized rates and directed the Food department and district administration to take immediate steps in this regard. As per the decision, wheat will be supplied directly to the people at subsidized rates from the government warehouse in Kurram.

In the previous provincial cabinet meeting, it was decided to supply wheat to the flour mills in Kurram. However, due to the unavailability of POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants), the flour mills were unable to grind wheat. The Deputy Commissioner Kurram requested the provincial government to directly supply wheat to the citizens instead of the flour mills.

Considering the immediate needs of the people, the Chief Minister decided to provide wheat directly to the citizens instead of the mills. Government wheat will be supplied to the people at a subsidized rate of Rs. 2,800 per 40 kilograms.

The Chief Minister expressed his deep concern over the hardships faced by the people of Kurram due to the tense situation in the area. He assured that all available resources will be being utilized to ensure the provision of food, healthcare, and other basic necessities to the people of Kurram.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister, the provincial government has continued the supply of medicines to Kurram via the MI-17 helicopter. On Thursday, two consignments of medicines were delivered to Sadda. The 3,600-kilogram shipment included emergency medicines as well as essential vaccines.