KP apex committee resolves to remove bunkers, de-weaponize Kurram for peace

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial apex committee decided on Friday to remove all bunkers in Kurram district as part of efforts to restore peace in the volatile region.

The committee also resolved to de-weaponize the restive area to curb violence effectively.

The meeting, held in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Peshawar’s Corps Commander, cabinet members, and other high-ranking officials.

During the briefing, participants were updated on the current security situation in Kurram and the measures being taken to stabilize the region.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured CM Gandapur of the federal government’s full support in achieving lasting peace in Kurram.

“It is our topmost priority to ensure peace in Kurram. The federal government is prepared to enhance the capacity of provincial law enforcement agencies,” Naqvi stated.