Friday, December 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP apex committee resolves to remove bunkers, de-weaponize Kurram for peace

KP apex committee resolves to remove bunkers, de-weaponize Kurram for peace
Web Desk
3:34 PM | December 20, 2024
National

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial apex committee decided on Friday to remove all bunkers in Kurram district as part of efforts to restore peace in the volatile region.

The committee also resolved to de-weaponize the restive area to curb violence effectively.

The meeting, held in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Peshawar’s Corps Commander, cabinet members, and other high-ranking officials.

During the briefing, participants were updated on the current security situation in Kurram and the measures being taken to stabilize the region.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured CM Gandapur of the federal government’s full support in achieving lasting peace in Kurram.

“It is our topmost priority to ensure peace in Kurram. The federal government is prepared to enhance the capacity of provincial law enforcement agencies,” Naqvi stated.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1734672817.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024