Friday, December 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man arrested for assaulting daughter-in-law

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A man was arrested by police for assaulting his daughter-in-law Millat Park area.  The Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s (PSCA) Virtual Women Police Station ensured timely action, leading to the arrest of the accused.  According to details, the victim’s father reported the incident by calling 15 Emergency Helpline and informing the Virtual Women Police Station. The victim revealed that her father-in-law had assaulted her multiple times and threatened her with dire consequences, including death if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.  The PSCA spokesperson said that the Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched the nearest police team to the scene. It was discovered that the man used to abuse his daughter-in-law in his son’s absence. A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1734590817.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024