Massive fire again breaks out in Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza

KARACHI - A massive fire again broke out in decades-old Rimpa Plaza located on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on Thursday. Two fire-brigade vehicles and teams were on hand to douse the blaze. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that as soon as they received information about the fire they dispatched fire and rescue team along with an ambulance and fire-brigade truck to the Rimpa Plaza. About two weeks ago, about 12 people were safely evacuated during a huge fire that erupted on the fourth floor of Rimpa Plaza, which completely destroyed two floors of the multi-storey building and as many floors partially. Several shops, cabins and warehouses were destroyed in the fire. The blaze that started at 12 noon was brought under control after several hours of efforts, the officials said.