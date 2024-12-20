Mauritania, EU sign €100M agreement to boost development, combat irregular migration

Mauritania and the European Union signed a €100 million ($103.6 million) agreement Thursday aimed at promoting development and combating irregular migration.

The agreement was signed during a meeting in the capital Nouakchott between Mauritanian Minister of Economy and Finance Sidi Ahmed Ould Abouh and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, according to the Mauritanian News Agency.

Ould Abouh said the funds will be allocated to support development, enhance social cohesion and stability, boost economic growth, improve health care and address the root causes of migration.

He emphasized that the agreement also aims to strengthen the capacity of institutions combating irregular migration while protecting the fundamental rights of refugees and migrants.

“This direct budget support reflects the confidence the international community has in our national mechanisms,” he added.

Sikela noted that the funding will prioritize the development of green hydrogen as a driver of economic growth and job creation. He highlighted its potential to open new opportunities for Mauritania and European investors.

“This funding demonstrates the EU's swift commitment to fulfilling its promises to Mauritania,” he added.

The EU’s interest in Mauritania has grown recently, particularly as relations between Western nations and several Sahel countries have become strained.

Mauritania serves as a key transit point for African migrants, with the northern city of Nouadhibou becoming a hub for those seeking to cross into Europe in recent years.

The country has established agreements with several European nations, notably Spain, to curb irregular migration.