Model Town Nawab Club boycotts 1st New Ittefaq One-Day Tournament

Staff Reporter
December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Model Town Nawab Cricket Club has officially boycotted the 1st New Ittefaq One-Day Tournament following an unsatisfactory decision by the organisers. The incident occurred on December 12, 2024, during the third quarterfinal match against Cricket Center Club at New Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Nawab Mansoor Hayat, the club’s onwer, had requested the organisers to delay the match due to the unavailability of key players who were committed to national duties. However, instead of accommodating this request, the organisers insisted on maintaining the original match date. As a result, Model Town Nawab Cricket Club chose to boycott the match, which led to a walkover in favor of Cricket Center Club. Mansoor Hayat condemned the organisers’ actions, calling them unlawful and detrimental to the spirit of club cricket. He urged higher authorities to intervene and take appropriate action against organisers whose decisions negatively impact the integrity of the sport.

Staff Reporter

