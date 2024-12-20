Mohsin Naqvi assures KP CM of support for security, peace in Kurram

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in Peshawar on Friday to discuss the province’s security situation, particularly the ongoing challenges in Kurram Agency, which has faced months of deadly violence.

During the meeting, the interior minister assured the chief minister of the federal government’s full support in ensuring peace and security across the province. He emphasized the need to enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies to counter threats posed by Pakistan's adversaries.

Naqvi underscored the importance of achieving lasting peace in the restive areas of Kurram Agency, describing it as a shared responsibility of all stakeholders.

Both leaders paid tribute to the sacrifices of the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.