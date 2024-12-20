Musa Tanveer first Pakistani to earn two YouTube Diamond Play Buttons

Musa Tanveer, a 13-year-old boy from Pakistan, has made history by becoming the first Pakistani, as well as the first from Asia and the UAE, to receive two Diamond Play Buttons from YouTube. These prestigious awards were granted after Musa reached 10 million subscribers on both long videos and Shorts, making him one of the top ten YouTubers in the world with a total of 14 million subscribers.

Musa's journey to success began with short stories, which quickly gained traction and garnered significant attention from viewers. His father, Tanveer Riaz, a well-known businessman based in Dubai, played a crucial role in mentoring and guiding Musa, helping him achieve this incredible milestone. Musa's mother also contributes by assisting with video editing, creating a strong family support system behind his success.

YouTube's Diamond Play Button is awarded to creators who surpass 10 million subscribers, and Musa considers this achievement to be a blessing from God. He credits his rise to fame not only to his hard work but also to the support of his family and the opportunities provided by Dubai. Musa has also expressed his hope to receive a Golden Visa from the Dubai government, as he feels Dubai has played a key role in introducing him to the world.

In addition to YouTube, Musa has verified accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, where he shares his videos with his millions of followers. His artistic talent has made him a household name not only in Pakistan but also internationally. Musa is proud to represent his family and his country, making the governments of both Pakistan and the UAE proud as well.

At just 13, Musa Tanveer has become a worldwide star, and he continues to aspire for greater achievements. His future plans include furthering his education and pursuing a career in entertainment, including in dramas, movies, music, and advertisements. He aims to entertain and inspire his followers, all while growing as a person and an artist.

Following the Diamond Play Button achievement, Musa Tanveer also released his debut music video, Yaram Yaram. In the video, he plays the lead role, and the song, shot in various stunning locations across the Gulf, has captivated viewers worldwide. The song was composed and sung by Waqar Ali, with the video directed by Tanveer Riaz.

Musa Tanveer's success story is one of dedication, hard work, and family support. With 14 million subscribers and a growing fan base, he continues to make waves in the entertainment world and is poised for even greater accomplishments in the future.



