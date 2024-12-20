NA holds 18th Speakers’ Conference after a decade-long hiatus

ISLAMABAD - In a momentous gathering, Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, emphasized the paramount importance of dialogue and tolerance in advancing the cause of parliamentary democracy. Addressing the participants of the 18th Speakers’ Conference, convened after a decade-long hiatus on his special initiative, the Speaker underscored the need to focus on constructive dialogue rather than personal disagreements. He advocated for an approach that prioritizes collective good over individual differences to ensure the strengthening of democratic and parliamentary institutions across Pakistan.

During his keynote address, Speaker Sadiq highlighted the critical role that inter-legislative connectivity plays in enhancing legislative practices and fostering excellence in governance. He reiterated the importance of continuing the tradition of Speakers’ conferences to establish uniform policies that can enhance the functionality of legislative bodies.

Furthermore, he stressed that such conferences serve as platforms for fostering a spirit of collaboration between national legislatures and should be institutionalized as an annual event to ensure consistent improvement in the legislative process.

Expressing his gratitude to the participants, Speaker Sadiq welcomed the speakers of provincial and state legislatures who had gathered to contribute their perspectives. He underscored the need for constructive discussions, urging members to avoid personal attacks and focus on addressing national issues in a harmonious environment.

He emphasized that all challenges, irrespective of their complexity, can be resolved through parliamentary dialogue. In this regard, he encouraged all members of Parliament to work together, thereby reducing tensions and fostering a culture of mutual respect. He also called for the formation of associations for Secretaries, Chief Whips, and members of Public Accounts Committees (PACs) to improve coordination among the National Assembly, Senate, provincial assemblies, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Addressing the various challenges faced by the role of the Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged that the position demands great patience, impartiality, and resilience.

He reiterated that the Speaker’s responsibility is to maintain fairness and balance within the house, ensuring that all voices are heard and respected. In a call to action, the Speaker proposed the institutionalization of the Speakers’ Conference and the creation of forums for Secretaries, party whips, and PAC members to share their experiences and further enhance the effectiveness of parliamentary practices. He specifically commended the PACs for their past achievements in recovering billions of rupees and urged provincial assemblies to reinforce their oversight roles.

Speaker Sadiq also emphasized the importance of engaging the youth in legislative processes. He proposed opening legislative institutions to students and providing internship opportunities for underprivileged youth, enabling them to gain firsthand experience of the functioning of the democratic system. Additionally, he urged assemblies to focus on critical national issues, including economic challenges, climate change, and unemployment, while avoiding personal or partisan criticisms. He suggested that parliamentary institutions collaborate with organizations like PIPS to develop curricula and organize training programs for parliamentary staff.

The conference also featured remarks from several distinguished speakers. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, representing the Senate, underscored the need for strengthening parliamentary performance and ensuring transparency through effective Public Accounts Committees (PACs). She emphasized that effective legislation and good governance are essential for the welfare of the people.

AJK Speaker Chaudhry Majid Akbar also expressed his gratitude for the conference and highlighted the importance of dialogue and consultation to address shared challenges. He further condemned India’s unilateral actions in Kashmir, calling for international recognition of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Hon. Capt. (R) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai, drew attention to the geopolitical challenges faced by his province, calling for greater unity and improved relations with neighboring countries. Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed highlighted the region’s unique democratic journey and called for constitutional recognition and enhanced representation in national forums. He urged both the federal and provincial governments to prioritize collective progress and democratic values.

Hon. Babar Saleem Swati, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, praised the resilience of democratic forces despite numerous challenges and called for political parties to set aside minor differences in pursuit of national progress. Hon. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, proposed that the Speakers’ Conference be institutionalized as a permanent forum, similar to the Council of Common Interests (CCI). He further advocated for discussions on improving legislation, rules, and departmental performance post-18th Amendment.

Hon. Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, stressed the importance of empowering youth, addressing misinformation, and adopting innovative legislative practices such as artificial intelligence and paperless systems. He reaffirmed that all solutions to Pakistan’s challenges lie within parliamentary processes and called for greater international collaboration to improve legislative practices.