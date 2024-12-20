Friday, December 20, 2024
No-University

December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

There is an urgent need for a university in District Awaran. The absence of such an institution makes it extremely difficult for students to continue their education beyond FSc. Those who travel to other cities for further studies often face immense financial challenges, while many are forced to abandon their education midway due to a lack of resources.

Some students are compelled to seek employment abroad, and others remain helpless at home. The government is requested to address this issue by establishing a university in Awaran to ensure that the students of this district have equal opportunities to pursue higher education.

NASEEB PEERAL,

Turbat.

